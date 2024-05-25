Two children drown in Patuakhali

Two children have drowned in separate incidents in Kalapara upazila, Patuakhali recently.

Yesterday, an 8-year-old child named Rahat drowned in a pond while bathing with some of his friends in the waterbody around 1:00pm.

Rahat, son of Md Masum Khan, was taken to a health complex, where he was declared dead.

On Thursday, Md Isa, 6, son of Zahidul Islam Howladar, drowned in a pond at Islampur village.

Isa was playing with other children beside the pond near his house when he fell into it.

Kalapara Police Station OC Ali Ahmad said unnatural death cases were filed in connection with the incidents.