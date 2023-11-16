Accidents & Fires
UNB, Gazipur
Thu Nov 16, 2023 03:42 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 03:44 PM

Two buses, pick-up van torched in Gazipur

UNB, Gazipur
Thu Nov 16, 2023 03:42 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 03:44 PM

Miscreants set two buses and a pick-up van on fire on Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways in Gazipur during the ongoing 48-hour countrywide blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties.

Fire service sources said that a group of miscreants set a parked bus of "Takwa Paribahan" on fire on Dhaka-Tangail highway at Safipur in Kaliakoir upazila early today.

A minibus was set on fire at Joina Bazar in Sripur upazila around 11:45pm yesterday.

Picketers also set a pick-up van on fire in Tongi area of the district.

Besides, picketers set fire to the rail tracks by placing logs at Bhurulia in Sadar upazila of the district in the morning.

