Transport worker falls to death in Padma river

A transport worker died after falling in the Padma river in the Daulatdia upazila of Rajbari this morning.

The incident happened today at 7:00am at the Daulatdia Launch terminal.

The deceased was identified as Md Firoz Sheikh (28) of Manikganj's Shibaloy upazila. He worked as an assistant for the Selfie Transport Paribahan.

According to the local people at the launch terminal, he suddenly fell into the river from the pontoon of the launch terminal. When locals initially failed to rescue him, they informed the Goalanda Fire Service and Daulatdia River Police.

Later, around 8:00am, the Goalanda Fire Service and a diving team arrived and recovered Firoz's body around 9:00am.

The deceased's father, Asgar Ali Sheikh, said that his son had suffered from epilepsy since childhood.

"He had gone to a relative's house in Goalanda last night. When returning home in the morning, while waiting for the launch on the pontoon, he may have had a seizure and fell into the river," he said.

Sabekul Islam, leader of Goalanda Fire Service and Civil Defense Station said the diving team recovered the missing transport worker's body around 9:00am from Padma River and handed it over to Daulatdia River Police. Sub-Inspector of Daulatdia River Police Outpost, Md Farid Uddin stated the autopsy is done and legal procedures are underway.