Train derails in Pabna, rail link between Dhaka and north disrupted

Train services between Dhaka and the northern regions of Bangladesh was halted today following the derailment of two bogies of the Burimari Express at Muladuli Railway Station in Pabna's Ishwardi upazila.

The derailment took place early this morning as the train was passing through the Muladuli station area. Railway authorities are currently on the scene, working to re-rail the affected bogies and clear the tracks.

Rajshahi Railway Station Manager Abdul Karim confirmed the derailment, and said efforts are in progress to restore service as quickly as possible.