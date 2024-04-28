Three die as truck, three-wheeler collide in Bagerhat

Three people were killed and two others injured when a truck hit a motorised rickshaw van on the Khulna-Mongla highway in Bagerhat last morning.

The deceased are Md Saeed Moral, 45, Md Azad Moral, 35, and Moni Mallik, 45, from Rampal upazila. All of them were the passengers of the rickshaw van.

The accident occurred around 7:30am at Chairman's intersection, said Inspector of Special Branch of Bagerhat District Police Md Babul Akhter.

Quoting locals, the inspector said a Mongla-bound truck hit the rickshaw van from behind, leaving Saeed dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were taken to Rampal Upazila Health Complex where two succumbed to their injuries. The bodies will be handed over to their family members following a legal process.

Katakhali highway police seized the truck and detained its driver.

Road crashes are so frequent in Bangladesh throughout the year that they have become the norm, causing a perpetual state of anxiety among people on the road.

The Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity reported a significant increase in road crashes, fatalities, and injuries during this year's Eid travel compared to last year. According to the organisation's data, this year, between April 4 and April 18, at least 407 people died and 1,398 were injured in 399 road crashes.