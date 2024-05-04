Teen dies as truck hits bike

A teen was killed and another injured as their motorcycle was hit by a concrete mixer truck in Nawabganj upazila, Dinajpur yesterday.

The accident happened on Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway in Bhaduria Bazar area, said Tauhidul Islam, OC of Nawabganj Police Station.

Joy Chandra, 19, succumbed to his injuries at Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex. The inured -- Anil Chandra, 19 -- was also taken to the health complex.

OC Tauhidul said Joy and Anil were going to Ghoraghat from Nawabganj.