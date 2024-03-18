Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:16 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:49 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Rail link snapped with northern districts

Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:16 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 10:49 PM
Train operation resumes 14 hours after Bijoy Express derailed in Cumilla

A carriage of Panchagarh Express got derailed at the east side of the approaching line of the Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail, snapping rail communication between Dhaka and the northern destinations.

The derailment occurred at around 9:40pm tonight, Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad, divisional railway manager (Paksey) of Bangladesh Railway told The Daily Star at 10:05pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The railway authorities however have started work to salvage the carriage.

The incident comes a day after the Bijoy Express train derailed in Cumilla injuring several passengers and cutting off the rail link between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar with the rest of the country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

টাঙ্গাইলে পঞ্চগড় এক্সপ্রেস লাইনচ্যুত, উত্তরবঙ্গের সঙ্গে রেল‌ যোগাযোগ বন্ধ

ট্রেনের এক ব‌গির চার‌টি চাকা লাইনচ‌্যুত হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এত মৃত্যুর শোক সইতে পারছে না শ্রমিক কলোনির বাসিন্দারা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification