Rail link snapped with northern districts

A carriage of Panchagarh Express got derailed at the east side of the approaching line of the Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail, snapping rail communication between Dhaka and the northern destinations.

The derailment occurred at around 9:40pm tonight, Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad, divisional railway manager (Paksey) of Bangladesh Railway told The Daily Star at 10:05pm.

The railway authorities however have started work to salvage the carriage.

The incident comes a day after the Bijoy Express train derailed in Cumilla injuring several passengers and cutting off the rail link between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar with the rest of the country.