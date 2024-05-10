Pilot dies as BAF training jet crashes in Ctg

A pilot died after a YAK130 trainer fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram's Patenga yesterday morning.

Squadron Leader Asim Jawad, 32, died at the Navy hospital at BNS Patenga after he was taken there in critical condition, a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said.

The plane crashed into the Karnaphuli around 10:25am when it was returning to the base post-training.

The two pilots -- Wing Commander Sohan Hasan Khan and Squadron Leader Asim Jawad -- ejected from the plane and landed in the river with emergency parachutes. They were later rescued by members of air force, navy and local fishermen, added the release.

The pilots were able to take the aircraft from the densely populated area near the airport to the sparsely populated area with great courage and skill to avoid major damage after it caught fire, said the ISPR.

Rescue operations were underway to recover the crashed aircraft.

The BAF has formed a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan expressed deep condolences over the death of the pilot and conveyed their sympathies to his bereaved family members.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (plans) Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Kamrul Islam reached the scene from Dhaka and provided necessary directives to the officials concerned in the rescue operation.

Md Sarwar, a crew member of oil tanker MT Salah, said, "We heard a sound and saw the fighter jet on fire. Within a few seconds, the two pilots ejected."

Md Abu, a boatman who along with others rescued the two pilots, said one pilot was afloat while the other sank as he was still fastened to the seat.

A 35-second video clip of the incident showed that fire broke out in the tale of the fighter jet. Within seconds, the two pilots disembarked with parachutes. The damaged aircraft sank in the river.

The deceased pilot, Jawad, was born on March 20 in 1992 in Gopalpur village of Manikganj's Saturia upazila.

He joined the BAF on January 10, 2010, and was commissioned in the GD (P) branch on December 1, 2011.

He was awarded the "Chief of Air Staff's Trophy for Best in Flying" during a course conducted by Indian Air Force.

[Our staff correspondent in Chattogram also contributed to this report]