Missing student's body recovered from Meghna after 2 days

The body of an SSC candidate was recovered from the Meghna in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj today, two days after he went missing while bathing in the river.

The deceased, Alif Pradhan,16, is the son of Mohammad Faisal Pradhan of Lakshipura village in Bhaberchar union of Gazaria upazila, reports our Munshiagnj correspondent.

He sat for SSC examination this year from Gazaria Bhaberchar Wazir Ali High School.

Locals said Alif along with his friends went into the Meghna river in the Tetaitala area near Meghna bridge around 1:00pm on Sunday. However, while swimming, he was washed away by the current water.

On information, a team of fire service divers rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation but failed.

Around 8:30am today, a team of river police recovered the body after it floated in the river near the spot, said Ayesha Siddika, sub-inspector of Gazaria Police Station.

The body was handed over to the family without any autopsy following a request, the police official added.