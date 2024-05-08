Missing student’s body recovered from Meghna

The body of a school student was recovered from the Meghna river in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj yesterday, two days after he went missing while swimming in the river.

The deceased, Alif Pradhan,16, is the son of Mohammad Faisal Pradhan of Lakshipura village in Bhaberchar union of Gazaria upazila.

He sat for his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams this year from Gazaria Bhaberchar Wazir Ali High School.

Locals said Alif along with his friends went swimming in the Meghna river in the Tetaitala area near Meghna bridge around 1:00pm on Sunday. While swimming, he was washed away by the strong current.

On information, a team of fire service divers rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation but failed to locate the teenager.

Around 8:30am the next day, a team of river police recovered his body after it floated up in the river, said Ayesha Siddika, sub-inspector of Gazaria Police Station.

The body of the teen was handed over to his family without an autopsy as per their request, the police official added.