Microbus driver killed in accident on Dhaka-Aricha highway

A man was killed and 10 others were injured when a bus hit a microbus on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Bhatbaur area of Manikganj Sadar upazila today.

The deceased was Mitu Mia, 30, of Tara village under the district's Ghior upazila.

Traffic Inspector (admin) KM Meraj Uddin said the accident took place when the Paturia-bound bus of Rajdhani Express Paribahan collided with the microbus around noon.

The microbus driver died on the spot and 10 passengers of the bus suffered injuries, the official added.

The injured were admitted to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital, our Manikganj correspondent reports.

The bus driver could not be arrested yet. Both vehicles were seized, police said.