Meghna trawler capsize: Last three bodies recovered; death toll now nine

Three more bodies were recovered from the Meghna river this morning, taking the death toll from Friday's trawler capsize to nine.

The trawler capsized between Kishoreganj's Bhairab and Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj after colliding with a bulkhead.

The three bodies recovered today were of Sohel Rana, a constable of Bhairab Highway Police Station, his five-year-old son Raisul, and Belon Dey, 45, of Katiadi upazila in Kishoreganj.

Members of river police, fire fighters and BIWTA (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority) recovered the bodies which were floating in the river around 11:00am, said Bhairab River Police Officer-in-Charge KM Moniruzzaman.

The search operation ended as no one else was missing since the incident, the official told our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

Yesterday, three bodies were found inside the sunken trawler around 3:00pm, hours after the trawler was recovered at noon.

The trawler with 21 people on board sank in the river after it collided with the bulk carrier coming from the opposite direction on Friday. Bodies of three people were found dead soon after the collision took place that day.

A case was filed against the bulkhead operator and engine driver in connection with the incident. Abdul Alim, father of constable Sohel Rana, filed the case with Ashuganj Police Station on Saturday night.