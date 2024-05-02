Man dies on train at Kamalapur station

A 40-year-old man died on a train at Dhaka's Kamalapur Station early today.

Mosharraf Hossain, a resident of Chhapara village in Alamdanga of Chuadanga, was traveling home from his job in Chattogram when he suddenly became unconscious around 3:30am and subsequently died.

Hossain was employed as a security guard in Kalurghat, Chattogram. He had left his workplace on Tuesday night to return to his village. Upon his arrival at Kamalapur Station, fellow passengers found him unconscious.

Rahima Akhter, sub-inspector at the Railway Police Station, said the initial belief is that Hossain died from a stroke. His family said he had previously suffered a stroke, said the SI.

Following a request from his family, Hossain's body was handed over to them this afternoon without an autopsy.