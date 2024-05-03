Lightning strikes kill 11

At least 11 people died and nine others were injured in lightning strikes in five districts yesterday.

In Rangamati, three people died and seven others were injured in the morning.

The deceased are Najir Ahmed, 50, of Sylheti Para in Rangamati town, Baharjan Begum, 55, of Baghaichhari upazila, and Tripura Grihini, 37 of Sajek.

In Cox's Bazar, two workers died at Chhari Para in Pekua upazila early today.

The deceased are Didarul Islam, 35, and Md Arman, 25, of the upazila.

In Khagrachhari, a schoolboy was struck by lightning while picking fallen mangoes during a thunderstorm at Matiranga upazila this morning.

The deceased is Yeasin Arfat of the upazila's Ibrahim Para, said Matiranga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Daisy Chakraborty.

In Sylhet, farmer Babul Ahmed, 48, died and two others were injured while they were harvesting boro paddy at Dighirpara East union of Kanaighat upazila.

In Cumilla, four people, including two farmers, died in Chandina, Sadar South, Debidwer, and Bhurichang upazilas.

They are Daulatur Rahman, 47, of Chandina, Atikul Islam, 50, of Sadar South upazila, Mukhlesur Rahman, 58, of Debidwer, and Alam Hossain, 22, of Burichang upazila.