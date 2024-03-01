Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:14 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 11:21 AM

Accidents & Fires

'I will lose their bodies among so many corpses'

Bashona Rani, a grandmother, was seen grieving after she found the bodies of her daughter and two grandchildren
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:14 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 11:21 AM
Shampurna Roy and Sun Roy

At Dhaka Medical College morgue, desperate family members gathered looking for their loved ones following the fire that ripped through a seven-storey commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka last night.

Bashona Rani, a grandmother, was seen grieving after she found the bodies of her daughter Poppy Roy and grandchildren Shampurna Roy, 12, and Sun Roy, 8.

At least 44 killed in building blaze

She asked a reporter for a pen and piece of paper. "I will lose their bodies among so many corpses. Please let me write their names and put the paper on the bodies."

She said, "I spent hours outside the burning building, hoping they would come out…"

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun told reporters at the DMCH that police would try to handover the bodies to the families as early as possible.

'Gas cylinders were scattered along the staircase'

 

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification