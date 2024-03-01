Bashona Rani, a grandmother, was seen grieving after she found the bodies of her daughter and two grandchildren

At Dhaka Medical College morgue, desperate family members gathered looking for their loved ones following the fire that ripped through a seven-storey commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka last night.

Bashona Rani, a grandmother, was seen grieving after she found the bodies of her daughter Poppy Roy and grandchildren Shampurna Roy, 12, and Sun Roy, 8.

She asked a reporter for a pen and piece of paper. "I will lose their bodies among so many corpses. Please let me write their names and put the paper on the bodies."

She said, "I spent hours outside the burning building, hoping they would come out…"

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun told reporters at the DMCH that police would try to handover the bodies to the families as early as possible.