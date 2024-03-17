Gazipur cylinder fire: Couple's death rises death toll to 6

Rowshan Ara and Moyuri Begum, sisters of Mohidul, break down after meeting their brother and sister-in-law at the ICU at Sheikh Hasina Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Thursday. Photo: Star

A couple, who were injured in the Gazipur gas cylinder fire on Wednesday, died today while receiving treatment at the Shiekh Hasina Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The deceased are Mohidul Khan, 26, of Sirajganj's Shahjadpur upazila, and his wife Nargis, 22, said the hospital's resident surgeon Dr Tariqul Islam.

With their death, the death toll from the fire incident rose to 6.

Mohidul was a worker at a jute godown, while Nargis worked at a sweater-knitting factory.

Mohidul and his wife had 95 percent and 90 percent burns respectively.

They lived in a colony in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur, said his nephew Akash Khan.

They left behind a son, Sajid, 3, who lives with his grandparents in their village home, he added.

Both of them were making a living to take care of their son and their parents.

Maidul's sister Rowshan Ara said she met her brother the day after the incident at the ICU.

"My brother had asked me for water," she said.

They could not breathe properly, she added.

On the day of the incident, Nargis was making iftar, while he was taking a bath in the washroom.

When the fire broke out, he took a wet blanket to put on the burning cylinder. And his wife followed him outside.

Both of them were critically burnt in the fire.

"While trying to save his neighbours, he sacrificed his own life," said a weeping Rowshan Ara.