Four killed as bus hits human haulier in Demra

Mother and wife of Asif Hossain break down in tears after seeing his lifeless body on a stretcher in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday. Asif and three other passengers of a human haulier were killed as a bus hit it in Dhaka’s Demra area in the morning. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Four people, including a child, were killed and two others were injured when a bus hit a human haulier in Dhaka's Demra area yesterday morning.

The accident took place on Demra Staff Road around 9:00am, leaving six passengers of the human haulier injured, said Officer-in-charge of Demra Police Station Zohirul Islam.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared four of them dead, the police official said.

Both the vehicles were seized, he added.

The deceased were identified as Asif Hossain, 28, Umme Habiba, 11, Shamsunnahar, 50, and Abul Hossain, 30.

Asif's wife Rima Biswas said they live in Demra's Sarulia-Taltala Mosque area. Her husband Asif was an assistant officer of IFIC Bank's Konapara branch while she works at NRB Bank's Basabo branch.

In the morning, Asif was going to Matuail from Demra on the human haulier when the accident took place.

Another deceased Umme Habiba is a student of class VI at Matuail Alia Madrasa. She was identified from her madrasa pay book, kept in her bag.

Habiba's father Abdus Sobhan said in the morning, she left home to go to the madrasa. In the afternoon, he got the news of her death.

The CID crime unit identified Shamsunnahar through fingerprints. She hailed from Pilkuni area of Narayanganj. Another deceased Abul Hossain hailed from Matuail of Jatrabari.

Injured Mainuddin said he is a technician at a private company named "Fabric Care" in Uttara. He went to Demra for work.

He got into the human haulier from the Demra Staff Quarter area. There were at least 12 passengers in it, he added.