Fire at Uttara-11 kitchen market doused

A massive fire that broke out at a kitchen market in Uttara Sector-11 of Dhaka at 2:02am today was doused after one and a half hours.

Nine fire engines went to Uttara Sector-11 Kacha Bazar near Zamzam Tower and doused the blaze at 3:40am, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Earlier, the fire brigade brought the flames under control at 2:45am.

Photo: Screengrab

The extent of the damage could not be known till the filing of the report at 4:20am.

So far, no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.