Fri Mar 29, 2024 05:36 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 05:41 PM

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Ctg

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan/Star

A fire broke out at a factory that produces shoe accessories on Bayezid Bostami Road in Chattogram city this afternoon.

The fire originated in the factory around 4:10pm, fire service officials told our Chattogram staff correspondent.

On information, nine fire engines rushed to the spot and started working to douse the blaze, said Abdul Malek, assistant director, Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram.

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan/Star

However, the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

