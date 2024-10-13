Fire breaks out on LPG tanker at Kutubdia anchorage

31 people, including 18 crew comprising nine Bangladeshis, eight Indonesians, and one Indian, were rescued

Fire broke out at LPG tanker at Kutubdia anchorage early today.

Zonal Commander of Bangladesh Coast Guard East Zone Captain Jahirul Hoque confirmed that fire broke out at the tanker B-LPG Sophia, owned by Bashundhara Group, which was engaged in ship-to-ship transfer of LPG from mother vessel, Captain Nicolas, at the Kutubdia anchorage after midnight.

All 18 crewmen, two mooring men, three watchmen from the tanker, and eight port security guards from the mother vessel who jumped into the sea after the fire broke out, were rescued by a tugboat, Tufan Express, he said.

The crew comprises of nine Bangladeshis, eight Indonesians, and one Indian.

Immediately after hearing the news at 12:55am the Coast Guard, the vessel's firefighting tugboat Promotto, one patrol boat, and eight speed boats came to the rescue, said the Coast Guard official adding that navy also sent firefighting tugboats.

He said the mother vessel remains safe as it teared off the ropes tied with the lighter vessel.

However, the lighter vessel was not anchored and drifting freely with other tankers in its vicinity.

B-LPG Sophia is a medium sized LPG tanker engaged in lightering LPG from mother tankers in the sea.