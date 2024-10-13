Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 13, 2024 04:30 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 04:57 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Fire breaks out on LPG tanker at Kutubdia anchorage

31 people, including 18 crew comprising nine Bangladeshis, eight Indonesians, and one Indian, were rescued
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 13, 2024 04:30 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 04:57 AM
Photo: Collected

Fire broke out at LPG tanker at Kutubdia anchorage early today.

Zonal Commander of Bangladesh Coast Guard East Zone Captain Jahirul Hoque confirmed that fire broke out at the tanker B-LPG Sophia, owned by Bashundhara Group, which was engaged in ship-to-ship transfer of LPG from mother vessel, Captain Nicolas, at the Kutubdia anchorage after midnight.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

2nd oil tanker fire sparks sabotage concerns

All 18 crewmen, two mooring men, three watchmen from the tanker, and eight port security guards from the mother vessel who jumped into the sea after the fire broke out, were rescued by a tugboat, Tufan Express, he said.

The crew comprises of nine Bangladeshis, eight Indonesians, and one Indian.

Read more

14 missing as another oil tanker catches fire in Ctg port

Immediately after hearing the news at 12:55am the Coast Guard, the vessel's firefighting tugboat Promotto, one patrol boat, and eight speed boats came to the rescue, said the Coast Guard official adding that navy also sent firefighting tugboats.

He said the mother vessel remains safe as it teared off the ropes tied with the lighter vessel.

Chattogram oil tanker explosion deaths
Read more

Three killed in oil tanker explosion at Ctg port

However, the lighter vessel was not anchored and drifting freely with other tankers in its vicinity.

B-LPG Sophia is a medium sized LPG tanker engaged in lightering LPG from mother tankers in the sea.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

2nd oil tanker fire sparks sabotage concerns

1w ago

14 missing as another oil tanker catches fire in Ctg port

1w ago

Three killed in oil tanker explosion at Ctg port

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার নিয়ে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে ফলপ্রসূ আলোচনা

বৈঠকটি গণতান্ত্রিক মূল্যবোধের উন্নয়ন এবং মানবাধিকারের মূল উদ্বেগ নিরসনে বাংলাদেশ ও মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের মধ্যে দৃঢ় ও ক্রমবর্ধমান সহযোগিতার প্রতিফলন ঘটিয়েছে।

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

আইনি প্রক্রিয়া শেষ করে দেশে ফিরবেন তারেক রহমান: আমীর খসরু মাহমুদ চৌধুরী

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে