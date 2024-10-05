14 missing as another oil tanker catches fire in Ctg port

36 rescued

Fire broke out on another oil tanker of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC), "Banglar Shourabh", at the outer anchorage of Chittagong Port today, five days after a deadly explosion and fire on "Banglar Jyoti".

Coast Guard rescued 36 of the total 50 crewmen from the ship till the filing of this report as of 2:00am, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Captain Md Jahirul Hoque, zonal commander of Coast Guard East Zone, told The Daily Star that the fire broke out on the ship anchored at the C-Anchorage area around 12:50am.

The lighter vessel was carrying crude oil from a bigger oil tanker at sea and was about to start for Chittagong port jetty to unload the fuel when the fire broke out, he said.

Quoting crewmen, Zahirul said there were a total of 50 crewmen onboard the ship, of whom 14 jumped into sea after fire broke out.

Several tugboats of the Coast Guard were conducting operations to rescue them, he said, adding that a firefighting tugboat was engaged in extinguishing the blaze.

Several tugboats from the port authority were also sent to the spot.

On September 30, three people were killed in an explosion on Banglar Jyoti anchored at the port's Dolphin Jetty 7.