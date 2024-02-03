Fire breaks out at BIWTA warehouse in Narayanganj

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Narayanganj this afternoon.

Confirming the development, Fakruddin Ahmed, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, told our local correspondent that the fire started around 1:15pm.

Photo: Saurav Hossain

Seven fire engines are trying to bring the blaze under control, he added.

In November 2018, a similar fire broke out at the BIWTA warehouse in Narayanganj which caused extensive damage.

More to follow...