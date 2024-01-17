Ferry capsizes in the Padma, rescue operations underway

A ferry, which was stranded in the middle of Padma due to dense fog, capsized after being hit by a bulkhead on the Dhaka-Paturia route this morning.

Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation's (BIWTC's) Aricha regional office Shah Md Khaled Newaz told The Daily Star that the ferry, Rajanigandha, capsized with seven vehicles on board near terminal number-5 around 8:15am.

A team of divers from Aricha Fire Station is working at the spot and has so far rescued six people, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service's media cell.

The two rescue vessels of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) -- MV Rustom from Mawa and MV Hamza from Daulatdia -- are heading towards the spot to carry out salvage operations, BIWTA officials said.

Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route remained suspended for over seven hours since 1:30am due to thick fog, said the BIWTC official.

During the period, seven ferries, including Rajanigandha, got stuck in Paturia and four each in Daulatdia and Madhyanadi.