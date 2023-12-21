Election official killed in Dhaka road accident

An official of Election Commission died as a lorry hit a motorbike he was riding in Dhaka Airport area last night.

The deceased Md Al-Mamun, 48, was posted in Dhaka's Uttara Election Office. He was the son of late Shamsul Haque of Akashi village under Saturia upazila of Manikganj.

Sources said the lorry rammed the bike on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the airport area around 9:30pm, leaving Mamun critically injured.

He was first taken to the Kurmitola General Hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:15 pm, said his son Riad Abir.

Abir said they live in a rented house on Mohammadpur's Tajmahal Road and accident happened when his father was returning home from the Uttara office.

The body is kept at the morgue for autopsy, said DMCH police outpost's in-charge Md Bachchu Miah.