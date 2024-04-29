Don't allow unfit vehicles on the roads: PHQ

Amid rising road crashes, the Police Headquarters today instructed all its filed level units not to allow any vehicles without fitness clearance to operate on roads.

The instruction came at the March 2024 crime review meeting headed by Additional Inspector General (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam.

"Vehicles without fitness should not be allowed to run under any circumstances," he told the meeting, participated online by all metropolitan police commissioners, deputy inspector general (DIG) of all ranges and superintendent of police of all districts.

Around 6.17 lakh vehicles did not go through the mandatory fitness tests till April 15 this year, according to the data of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority.

Operations of unfit vehicles are considered as one of the major reasons behind the road crashes, which saw a sharp rise in the first three months of this year.

Road crashes and deaths saw a 60.28 percent and 40.33 percent rise in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year, according to BRTA.

At least 1,477 people were killed, and 1,920 injured in 1,630 crashes between January and March this year.

In the first three months of last year, at least 1,051 people were killed and 1,440 were injured in 1,017 crashes.

At the meeting held at the PHQ, the additional IGP also instructed police officials to ensure that no one can destroy communal harmony by spreading rumours. He stressed on increasing intelligence activities to prevent rumours.

Atiqul also asked to investigate the robbery case seriously and ensure punishment to the offenders. Instructions were also given to the concerned police officers for speedy completion of investigation of police killing cases.

DIG (Crime Management) Jaydev Kumar Bhadra and concerned officials were present at the meeting, says a press release.