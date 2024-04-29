Death of 7th grader: DSCC sacks garbage truck driver, assistants

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) today sacked a driver of a garbage truck and two assistant workers over the death of a 13-year-old schoolboy.

Driver Md Kamal and his two assistant workers, Akhtar Hossain and Abdul Kader Jilani Babu, have been dismissed from their posts by DSCC, said spokesperson of the corporation Abu Nasher.

DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman signed two separate office orders dismissing them, he added.

Student Mahin Ahmed was killed after being run over by a garbage truck of DSCC in the city's Madinabagh area on Thursday night.

The accident took place around 9:30pm when Mahin, a seventh grader at Ideal School and College, Motijheel, was walking to his friend's house in Mugda.

The truck driver and his assistant were caught by locals at the scene. The two were handed over to police, said Jainal Abedin, sub-inspector of Mugda Police Station.