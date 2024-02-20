A day like any other, until it wasn’t

Pregnant woman dies after being run over by truck

It was 7:45am. Like countless mornings before, textile engineer Fakhrul Hasan Rifat started steering his motorcycle through Dhaka streets yesterday, with his wife Jarin Tasnim Nawshin confidently perched behind him as the couple started their usual day.

Married in 2022, the couple was expecting their first child in three months.

As both were employed, Rifat used to first drop off his wife, also a textile engineer, at her workplace in Gulshan-2 before heading to office in Panthapath.

But yesterday, things didn't go as planned. The fate of this young couple took a heartbreaking turn, and their dreams of being parents soon shattered as Jarin was killed in a road accident.

The accident occurred around 9:00am in Dhaka's Uttar Manikdi area on their route to work.

Rifat said his wife fell off the bike when he lost control over the vehicle. A truck coming from the opposite direction then ran her over.

Rifat sustained minor injuries in the accident. He rushed Nawshin to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Md Mesbah, her uncle, said, "Nawshin used to light up our lives with her presence. And now… she is gone."

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the body was kept at the morgue until filing this report.

Nawshin graduated from the Textile Engineering department of Bangladesh University of Textiles before joining work.