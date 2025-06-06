Ctg train-auto-rickshaw collision: Four BR staffers suspended

Death toll now 2, probe body formed

Bangladesh Railway today suspended four staffers citing "negligence of duty" over the pile-up among the Cox Bazar Express train and CNG-run auto-rickshaws and other vehicles on Kalurghat Bridge on Karnaphuli river in Chattogram last night.

They are -- Sohel Rana, guard of Cox's Bazar Express train, its locomaster Golam Rasul, assistant locomaster Amin Ullah, and gatekeeper at the bridge Md Mahbub, said Abdur Rahman, Chattogram divisional manager of Bangladesh Railway (east zone).

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to two in the incident as a two-and-half-year-old child, Ayesha, daughter of Sajjadun Nur, of Gomdondi village of Boalkhali upazila, died after being taken to a hospital last night.

The family lives in the port city's Chandgaon area.

The victim's father, Sajjad, said they were going to their village home across the river to celebrate Eid with family on an auto-rickshaw when the incident happened. The family took Ayesha to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Sajjad, talking to reporters, said, "Trains and other vehicles should not ply the same route."

Earlier, Tushar, the driver of an auto-rickshaw was killed and five others were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway has formed a 4-member probe committee to investigate the incident.

BR's Divisional Transportation Officer (East Zone) Anisur Rahman has been tasked with leading the probe.

The team is expected to submit a report by three working days.