Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp: 230 makeshift shelters burnt in fire

Around 230 makeshift shelters and 100 establishments were burnt as a fire broke out in a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar today.

Apart from this, over 200 other makeshift shelters were damaged due to the fire, said Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Ukhiya fire service. At least 10 people sustained injuries while trying to escape, he added.

The fire broke out at camp-13 in Tanzimarkhola area around 11:00am, Mohammad Samsudduza, additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, confirmed to our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

The fire originated from a warehouse of a non-government organisation, he added.

However, the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

Shafiqul said fire fighters from Ukhiya and Cox's Bazar and some volunteers doused the blaze around 1:00pm.

Many people became homeless after the fire ripped through their shelters, he also said.

A local NGO claimed that at least 4,000 Rohingyas became homeless due to the fire.