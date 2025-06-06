Cattle traders allegedly drugged, robbed of Tk 25 lakh in Tejgaon

No formal complaint has been filed yet

Two cattle traders were allegedly drugged and robbed of Tk 25 lakh in cash in Dhaka's Tejgaon area early today.

The incident took place around 12:30am near the Tibet-Nabisco intersection, said police and the victims' colleagues.

The victims, identified as Md Hasan, 50, and Anwar Hossain, 51, are from Bakshiganj upazila of Jamalpur.

Both had come to the capital's Tejgaon cattle market on Wednesday with 28 cows. By Thursday night, they had sold 27 of them and were carrying around Tk 25 lakh in cash, said another cattle trader, Nur Islam.

The two left the cattle market area late Thursday night, reportedly in search of food. When they did not return, other traders began looking for them and eventually found both men lying unconscious by the roadside,

Hasan was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), while Anwar was taken to a private hospital.

The cash was not found with them, Nur added.

Tejgaon Industrial Police Station Officer-in-Charge Aslam Hossain confirmed that the victims were cattle traders at the Tejgaon and Kachukhet markets.

"We have heard that around Tk 25 lakh may have been stolen from them, but so far, no one has filed a formal complaint," the OC said, adding that police are trying to contact the victims and their associates to lodge an official case.