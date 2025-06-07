Case filed over Faridpur road accident that killed five

A case has been filed in connection with Wednesday’s head-on collision between a human haulier, locally known as Mahindra, and a bus on Dhaka-Barishal highway in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur that left five people dead

Sharmin Begum, wife of Mizanur Matubbor, who died in the crash, filed the case on Thursday night, against the unidentified driver of a "Morol Paribahan" bus for his reckless driving that led to the deaths.

Md Rokibuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Highway Police Station, confirmed it to this correspondent.

"We are trying to identify and arrest the driver," he said.

The OC also said they have identified and seized the bus from Dhaka's Jatrabari area on Thursday, a day after the crash.

The accident occurred around 7:00am on June 4 in the Babalatola area under Chumurdi Union of Bhanga upazila when the Dhaka-bound bus from Kuakata collided head-on with the oncoming human haulier.

Five three-wheeler passengers died on the spot, and five others were injured.