A bright light went out too soon

21 years old award-winning scientist dies in road accident

When he was a ten-grader, he caught the attention of the whole nation during the trying times of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 by making an oxygen concentrator.

After passing the examinations, he was preparing for his higher studies to fulfill his dreams of becoming a scientist.

However, the promising life of Taher Mahamud Tarif ended at the age of 21.

Tarif died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday night. He was buried at the Ishwardi central graveyard yesterday morning.

Taher Mahamud Tarif of village Moshuriapara in Ishwardi municipality invented an oxygen concentrator machine during pandemic in 2020.

The invention came as a glimmer of hope in the dark hours and received applauds from scientists and researchers across the country, said Md. Shahidul Haque Shahin, acting principal of Shara Marwari school and college.

For his invention Tarif received Sheikh Russel Gold medal in 2022 and he continued to invest himself in various inventions, Shahin said.

Recently, he invented a machine for 'sanitary pad' which has been installed in our institution, he said.

"Tarif had dream to be a scientist, but the fatal road mishap stopped his journey." Shahidul Haque Shahin said.

According to Officer in charge of Pakshey Highway Police Station Ashish Kumar Shannal, Tarif was going to Pabna from Ishwardi riding a CNG auto rickshaw on Tuesday noon carrying his research instruments.

When he reached at Kalikapur area in the highway at about 1:00pm, the driver of the CNG auto-rickshaw he was in lost his control over the steering and hit a stranded truck on the road.

He died on the way to Dhaka on Tuesday night, the OC said.

The accident occurred due to reckless driving of the CNG driver , the OC said adding that a case has been filed with Pakshey highway Police Station on Tuesday night accusing an unidentified truck driver and the CNG driver.

"Tarif was a genius who had dreams to bring glory for the nation. We have lost a national asset," Md Ishhaqe Ali Malitha, mayor of Ishwardi municipality said.

He was renowned as 'Khude Biggyani' (young scientist) in the area. His death is a loss for all of us, the mayor added.

People from all walks of lives including students of different educational institutions joined last rites of the young scientist today.