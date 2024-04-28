Bhasantek Fire: Last injured family member passes away

Another burnt victim from the Bhasantek house fire succumbed to injury yesterday at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, raising the death toll to six.

With 30 percent burns, Liza Akhtar, 18, died around 6:00pm, said resident surgeon Torikul Islam.

Earlier, Liza's younger brother Sujan, 9, younger sister Lamia, 7, mother Surja Banu, 30, father Liton Mia, 48, and maternal grandmother Meherunnesa, 65, died at the institute on different dates.

Sohrab Mia, brother of Liton, said the family hailed from Khagrachhari. They lived in a rented house in Bhasantek. Liza was an 11th-grader at a college in Mirpur and worked at a garment factory.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the house in Natun Bazar Calvert Road area around 4:00am on April 12. Their neighbour Moyna Begum said early in the morning, Liton lit a mosquito coil, which led to the fire. All other family members were asleep at that time.

The family suspected gas accumulated from a leak in the cylinder caused the fire.