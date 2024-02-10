6 killed, 1 injured in road accidents

Six people were killed and another was injured in road accidents in four districts in the last two days, according to reports from UNB.

In Chuadanga, a 50-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a bus on Chuadanga-Meherpur road at Alukdia Bazar today.

The deceased -- Shamsul Islam -- was from Pirpur village in Sadar upazila, said Chuadanga Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sekendar Ali.

Abdul Jabbar, a UP member of Alukdia union, said Shamsul was injured in the accident while going to Chuadanga Boro Barar to sell betel leaves.

Later, locals took him to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where resident medical officer Dr Wahid Mahmud Robin declared him dead, he said.

The body will be handed over to the family after preparing an inquest report, added the OC.

In Dhaka, a teenage boy was killed as a microbus hit him on Elephant Road on Friday night.

Md Yusuf, 16, son of Ayub Ali from Hazaribagh, was a shoe shop worker.

The accident occurred around 9:00am while the teenager was crossing the road, said New Market Police Station Sub-inspector Sabuj Mia.

Later, he was first taken to Popular Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead around 11:00pm.

In Noakhali, an unidentified elderly woman and a girl were killed as they were hit by a speeding truck in Sonapur on Friday afternoon.

The girl was identified as Jannatul Ferdaus, 8, daughter of Zaker Hossain from Char Karam Ulya in Sadar upazila.

The woman, a visually impaired person, was an alms seeker from Sonapur.

During the accident, Jannatul was helping her crossing a road, said Sudharam Police Station SI Mohammad Riaz Hasan.

Locals rushed them to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

In Kushtia, a woman and her son were killed and her husband was injured, after a truck hit their motorbike in Kumarkhali upazila on Friday.

Salma Khatun, 40, and her son Sawron, 12, from Paikpara area in Kumarkhali died on the spot, said police.

The injured -- Rahmat Ali -- was admitted to Kushtia General Hospital, said Kumarkhali Police Station OC Akibul Islam.

Rahmat Ali along with his wife and son was returning home from the town on a motorcycle. Police sent the bodies to Kushtia General Hospital morgue.