4 killed in road crashes

Our Correspondents, Gopalganj, Dinajpur

At least four people were killed in road accidents in three districts between yesterday and Wednesday night.

In Gopalganj, a man was killed and three injured when a bus collided head-on with a car on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Ratail union of Kashiani upazila early today.

The deceased Mohammed Ullah, 38, of Manikganj's Sanbanda village, was driving the car, said Zillur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kashiani Police Station.

The car also caught fire as the gas cylinder of the vehicle exploded after the accident. The injured were taken to Dhaka for better treatment, the OC added.

In Dhaka, an Election Commission official died when a lorry hit his motorbike on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Airport area on Wednesday around 9:30pm, reports UNB.

Md Al-Mamun, 48, was posted in Dhaka's Uttara Election Office. He died undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 11:00pm.

In Joypurhat, two people were killed and two others were injured when a rickshaw van collided with an oil tanker on the Joypurhat-Bogura highway in Kalai upazila on Wednesday night.

Rafiqul Islam, 45, and Abdus Sobhan, 60, were both from Taraqul village in the district's Khetlal upazila.

The injured Munsur Ali, 32, and Suzaul Islam, 50, were sent to Bogura for better treatment, said Anwar Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Kalai Police Station.