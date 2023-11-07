4 killed as bus collides with pick-up van in Mymensingh

At least 15 injured

At least four passengers were killed and 15 others injured after a bus collided with a pick-up van in Mymensingh early today.

The victims could not be identified immediately, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

Quoting locals, Shah Kamal Akanda, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said the accident took place when a Sherpur-bound bus from Dhaka collided head-on with a pick-up van at Shikarikanda area around 12:15am.

Photo: Collected

On information, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to MMCH morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the vehicles but the drivers managed to flee the scene, the OC added.