3 killed in Mymensingh road accident

Three people including a university student were killed as a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila this morning.

The deceased are Salman Azadi, 25, a masters student of music department at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University; and Shariful Islam, 34, and his two-year-old child Rubaira Taznim.

Quoting the locals, Trishal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Chand Miah said the incident took place when a Sherpur bound bus of "Sonar Moyna Paribahan" rammed the auto-rickshaw at Trishal, leaving Rubaira dead and five injured around 10:30am.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) where Salman and Shariful succumbed to their injuries, our local correspondent reports quoting the OC.

The three injured are now undergoing treatment at the hospital, OC Chand Mia added.

Police recovered the bodies and seized the bus. However the bus driver managed to flee the scene.

A case was lodged with the police station.