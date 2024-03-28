Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:02 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

3 killed in Mymensingh road accident

Star Digital Report
Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:00 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:02 PM

Three people including a university student were killed as a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila this morning.

The deceased are Salman Azadi, 25, a masters student of music department at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University; and Shariful Islam, 34, and his two-year-old child Rubaira Taznim.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quoting the locals, Trishal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Chand Miah said the incident took place when a Sherpur bound bus of "Sonar Moyna Paribahan" rammed the auto-rickshaw at Trishal, leaving Rubaira dead and five injured around 10:30am.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) where Salman and Shariful succumbed to their injuries, our local correspondent reports quoting the OC.

The three injured are now undergoing treatment at the hospital, OC Chand Mia added.

Police recovered the bodies and seized the bus. However the bus driver managed to flee the scene.

A case was lodged with the police station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঢাবি ভর্তি পরীক্ষা
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ভর্তি পরীক্ষার ফল প্রকাশ

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের (ঢাবি) ২০২৩-২৪ শিক্ষাবর্ষের সব ইউনিটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষার ফল প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ইউনেস্কোর ‘ট্রি অব পিস’ পুরস্কার বিষয়ে ইউনূস সেন্টারের বক্তব্য

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification