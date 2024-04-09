3 of a family among 8 killed in road accidents in Mymensingh

At least eight people including three from the same family died and 10 others were injured in separate road accidents across Mymensingh district this afternoon.

The accidents occurred on the Mymensingh-Tangail road, Trishal-Balipara road, Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and Tarakanda upazila.

According to Md Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station, a human hauler collided with a bus on the Mymensingh-Tangail road near Lengra Bazar this noon. Three people from the same family died and seven others were injured in this incident.

The deceased are: Lutfar Rahman, 30, his wife Shahnaz, 25, and their son Mahit, 2.

Their six-year-old sibling is currently undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) .

The family hailed from Jhenaigati in Sherpur and were reportedly garment workers in Mymensingh's Bhaluka upazila. They were returning home for Eid holidays, said the OC.

Meanwhile, two people died in a road accident in Trishal on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. The deceased are Maruf ,18, from Ishwarganj upazila and Apel Mia, 30, from Nandinail.

In another accident two people died on the Trishal-Balipara road in Trishal. The deceased are Nasima Begum,35, and her son Jihad,18.

Md Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station confirmed these incidents.

On the Mymensingh-Dhobaura road near Tarakanda upazila, a bus collided with an auto-rickshaw, killing a passenger and injuring three others.

The deceased was identified as Abul Bashar, 60, said Md Wazed Ali, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station.