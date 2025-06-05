25 injured as two buses collide on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

At least 25 people, including the drivers, were injured when two buses collided head-on on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Tongi of Gazipur this afternoon.

"Two passenger buses collided head-on in Cheragali area. At least twenty-five people were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Two of them are in critical condition," Iskandar Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tongi West Police Station, told The Daily Star.

"The names and addresses of the injured are not yet known. I am at the scene. Details will be provided later," the OC added.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Ashraful Islam said in the afternoon, "One of the buses has already been removed. We are working to remove the other. There is some traffic congestion due to the incident."