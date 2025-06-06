2 sisters drown in Faridpur pond shortly after arriving home for Eid

Two sisters drowned in a pond today, barely an hour after arriving at their ancestral home to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Faridpur.

The incident occurred around 10:00am in Dakshin Kaichail village under Kaichail union of Nagarkanda upazila.

The victims were identified as Najiba Akter, 5, and her younger sister Nafija Akter, 3.

According to locals, family members began searching for the girls when they noticed them missing.

The sisters were eventually found in a pond and rushed to the Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

Joydeb Sarkar, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, said, "The two children were brought to the health complex around 10:30am, but they had died before arrival."

Nagarkanda Police Station Sub-Inspector Amirul Islam said the bodies were handed over to the family.

A case of unnatural death has been filed in this connection, he added.