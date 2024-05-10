Accidents & Fires
2 killed in Sirajganj road accidents

Star Digital Report
Two people were killed in separate road accidents on local Bogura-Nagarbari road in Shahjadpur upazila of Siraganj this morning.

The deceased are Nargis Khatun, 35, of Tetiarkanda village, and Arshed Pramanik, 60, of Shol Capri village in Shahjadpur upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Wadud said Nargis died as a truck hit her while she was crossing the road in Jugnidah area around 10:30am.

Police seized the truck but its driver fled away, he said.

Meanwhile, another truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the road around 11:00am.

Passenger of the auto-rickshaw, Arshed Pramanik, was declared dead at a hospital, OC Wadud said.

Driver of the auto-rickshaw was also injured in the accident, he added.

