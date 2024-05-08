2 killed in CNG-pickup collision in Sirajganj

The driver and a passenger of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed and two others injured as it collided with a pick-up truck at Nagarbari-Bogura highway in Sirajganj's Ullapara upazila this morning.

The deceased are Md Nazrul Islam, 47, and Abdur Rahim, 55, the driver, reports our Pabna correspondent quoting Md Abdul Wadud, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station

The OC said the accident took place around 7:30am when the Shahzadpur-bound three wheeler carrying passengers collided head-on with a pick-up coming from the opposite direction at Brommokapalia area of the highway.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the OC said the truck driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the auto-rickshaw.

Rahim died on the spot and Nazrul died on the way to hospital, said the OC, adding that the inured are admitted in Ullapara Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the truck. The driver and helper of the truck managed to flee, the OC added.