2 children drown

Two children drowned while taking  bath in a hill stream at Chainda in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar last morning.

They are Abdur Shukkur, 12, son of Fazal Ahmed and Salah Uddin Khoka, 10, son of Gias Uddin.

Local UP member Jafar Alam said six or seven children from Chainda's hillside went to take a bath in the stream and at one point four of them drowned in the water.

Later, locals rescued four children and took them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared the two children dead.

