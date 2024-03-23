1 dead, 6 missing after bulkhead-trawler collision

A woman died and six people, including a police constable and his family members, went missing after the trawler they were on collided with a bulkhead on the Meghna in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj upazila yesterday evening.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately, and her body was kept at Bhairab Upazila Health Complex, said Azizul Haque Rajon, station officer of Bhairab Bazar Fire Station.

Police constable Sohel, 30, of Bhairab Highway Police Station, and his wife and two children were among the missing.

A seriously injured man was sent to Dhaka. Two of his companions went missing in the accident, Rajon said.

Around 6:00pm, a sand-laden bulkhead collided with the trawler carrying around 15-16 tourists in Char-Sonarampur area, resulting in some of them falling overboard, said KM Moniruzzaman Chowdhury, officer in-charge of Bhairab River Police Outpost.

A team of river police rushed to the scene, recovered the body from the river and rescued 8-10 people with the help of locals, the OC said.

The fire service's rescue mission ended for the night around 11:00pm, and will resume today, station officer Rajon said.