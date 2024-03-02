Families of 2 victims in Bhola seek answers

They -- Md Nayan, 19, and Emdadul Haque, 24 -- are two names among the 46 killed in the Bailey road inferno.

But to their families and close ones, they were hope, part of their existence.

And they are still searching for answers why they -- young and promising -- have to die such horrible death.

As Nayan and Emdadul were buried, the people of Bhola's Sadar upazila also demanded justice and accountability.

According to locals, Md Nayan, the youngest of six siblings, had recently moved to Dhaka, embarking on a new chapter as an assistant cook at Kachchi Bhai, aiming to support his family financially.

Nayan's family, residing in Char Kumaria village, was shattered upon learning of his untimely death, hours after the fire.

Since then, his mother, Nazma, and father, Md Siraj, are searching for a way to cope with the loss of their son.

Emdadul Haque, a masters student at Stamford University, went to Kacchi Bhai alongside three friends to celebrate the completion of their final exams.

Emdad's last communication with his family was a promise to return home, a promise he couldn't fulfill.

His charred body, later identified by a distinctive ring at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital morgue, brought a somber reality back to his village home, where his family and friends gathered to lament the promising life cut short.

The village of Emdad, son of retired government official Mainul Haque Harun, was shrouded in sorrow as his body was returned for burial.

He was buried at Kalibari graveyard after a funeral prayer at Khalifa Patti Jam-e-Mosque.

As the families navigate through their grief, the community stands in solidarity, echoing their call for answers and accountability in the wake of this devastating incident.

They have demanded that the government should ensure accountability for those who have let this tragedy take place.