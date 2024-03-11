DNA test reveals identity of 'Ovisruti'

Body handed over to family; her real name is Bristy, daughter of Sabuj Sheikh of Kushtia

The body of journalist Ovisruti Shastri, a victim of Baily Road fire, has been handed over to his family today after her DNA sample matched with a man who claimed himself as her father.

Police decided to go for DNA test as a confusion regarding the identity of the journalist arose.

One Sabuj Sheikh from Bangram village in Kushtia's Khoksha upazila claimed that Ovisruti was his eldest daughter, and her real name was Bristy Khatun.

However, the journo mentioned her name in her Curriculum Vitae, submitted to her office, as Ovisruti Shastri, daughter of Avirup Shastri and Aparna Shastri. She mentioned Sanatan (Hindu) as her religion.

As the result of the DNS test came out, police handed over the body to Sabuj, 11 days after the deadly fire at Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on February 29.

Ovisruti, a staff correspondent of The Report, is among the 46 victims of the fire. Her body was kept at the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Jahangir Hossain Matubbar, additional deputy inspector general of (forensic) of Criminal Investigation Department, said they handed over the body after Bristy alias Ovisruti's DNA sample matched with the DNA of Sabuj and his wife.

After receiving the body, Sabuj told reporters at DMCH morgue that they will bury her at their village home.

"The past 11 days have been incredibly traumatic for us as we couldn't even get the body of our daughter. Her mother fell ill crying. Finally, we got the body for burial," said an emotional Sabuj.

The confusion over identity came to light when Sabuj came to DMCH to identify and take his daughter's body. The journalist's colleagues and acquaintances challenged his claim saying they knew her as a practicing Hindu.

Besides, Utpal Saha, president of Ramna Kali Temple management committee, said Ovisruti told them that she hailed from Varanasi in India and travelled to Kushtia after the death of her parents.