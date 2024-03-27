Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Thailand's parliament passed a same-sex marriage bill Wednesday, paving the way for the kingdom to become the first Southeast Asian nation to recognise LGBTQ marriage equality.

The bill passed by 399 to 10 votes in the lower house, although it must still be approved by the Senate before it is endorsed by the king, and then published in the Royal Gazette.

On the news, one representative brought a huge rainbow flag into the chamber.

"Today society has proved to us that they care about LGBT rights," Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, a member of the progressive Move Forward Party which has pushed for LGBTQ+ rights, told AFP.

"Now we finally we will have same rights as others."

Across Asia only Taiwan and Nepal recognise same-sex marriage, with India's highest court deferring the decision to parliament in October.

And while the kingdom enjoys a welcoming reputation for the international LGBTQ+ community, Thai activists have struggled for decades against conservative attitudes and values.

The proposal changes references to "men", "women", "husbands" and "wives" in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms.

It also means LGBTQ+ couples will be able to enjoy inheritance and adoption rights in the kingdom for the first time.