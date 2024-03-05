Southeast Asia
Reuters, Islamabad
Tue Mar 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 12:07 AM

Most Viewed

Southeast Asia

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan’s PM

Reuters, Islamabad
Tue Mar 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 12:07 AM

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif took the oath yesterday to officially become prime minister for a second time, nearly four weeks after an uncertain national election caused delays in the formation of a coalition government. Sharif, 72, officially took up office at a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential office in the nation's capital, Islamabad, a day after parliament elected him prime minister despite protests from lawmakers aligned with jailed former premier Imran Khan. Sharif wore a black traditional overcoat, called a sherwani, in the ceremony, broadcast live on state TV and attended by civil, military, bureaucracy and other dignities. The February 8 election was marred by a mobile internet shutdown, arrests and violence in its build-up and the unusually delayed results triggered accusations that the vote was rigged. Candidates backed by Khan gained the most seats but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed to form a coalition government.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজধানীতে ৬৪ হাজারের মধ্যে ‘ব্যবহারের অনুমোদন’ আছে সর্বোচ্চ ৩২০০ ভবনের

মহানগর ইমারত নির্মাণ বিধিমালায় বলা হয়েছে, কোনো ভবনে বসবাস বা ব্যবহারের আগে রাজধানী উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ থেকে ব্যবহার বা বসবাস সনদ নিতে হবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শিক্ষকের কাছ থেকে ‘জব্দ করা’ মাদক গেল কোথায়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification