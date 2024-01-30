Pakistan, Iran to expand security cooperation

Move on from missile strikes

Pakistan and Iran yesterday said that they respected each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and resolved to expand security cooperation, stepping up efforts to mend ties after tit-for-tat missile strikes this month at what they said were militant targets.

Foreign ministers of the two countries held talks in the Pakistani capital days after their military tensions raised alarm about wider instability in the region since the Israeli offensive in Gaza began on October 7.

Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, speaking at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said the neighbours were able to resolve misunderstandings fairly quickly. The two countries also agreed to fight terrorism in their respective areas and allay each other's concerns, Jilani said.

Abdollahian said the two countries have a good understanding, adding that there have never been territorial differences or wars between Iran and Pakistan.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi would soon visit Pakistan, Abdollahian added.

Tensions between the two countries rose after the missile strikes, with Pakistan recalling its ambassador to Tehran and not allowing his counterpart to return to Islamabad, as well as cancelling all high-level diplomatic and trade engagements.

But efforts were swiftly made to lower the temperature, with the envoys asked to return to their posts and Abdollahian invited for talks. The two Muslim nations have had a history of rocky relations, but the missile strikes were the most serious incidents in years.