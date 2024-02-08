Imran not on ballot, but still on country’s mind

His name may not be on the ballot, but Imran Khan will be on the country's mind as Pakistan votes in an election today that observers say is deeply flawed without his participation.

The former international cricket star has been given three lengthy prison sentences in under a week and been banned from politics for 10 years -- officially excluding him from an election it never looked like he would allowed to contest.

He urged his supporters yesterday to wait outside polling booths after casting their votes, as rival political parties held large rallies to mark the end of the election campaign period.

"Encourage the maximum number of people to vote, wait at the polling station...and then stay peacefully outside the Returning Officer's office until the final results are announced," said Khan via his handle on X, accompanied by an undated photograph depicting him wearing simple black clothing.

The origin of the image, the first of Khan in months, was not clear. Previously Khan's supporters have disseminated his messages, including through AI-generated audio speeches, from notes he has passed on through his lawyers during prison visits. Khan enjoyed popular support when he became PM in 2018, but he fell out with the military establishment that nurtured his rise and was booted from power in April 2022 by a no-confidence vote.

He then waged a risky campaign of defiance against the military, but when his supporters trashed an army commander's HQ last May after his first arrest, it was the final straw.